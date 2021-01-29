Xiaomi Announces 'Mi Air Charge' Remote Wireless Charging Technology

Xiaomi has today revealed its "Mi Air Charge Technology," which is able to wirelessly charge devices from across a room with 5W of power.Mi Air Charge Technology offers a "true wireless charging" solution, with no cables or stands. Devices charge remotely with 5W of power, using advanced spatial positioning and beamforming energy transmission.



Xiaomi has developed an isolated charging pile unit with five phase interference antennas, which can accurately detect the location of a smartphone. A phase control array with 144 antennas then transmits millimeter-wide waves directly to the phone through beamforming.



For smartphones, Xiaomi has developed a corresponding miniaturized antenna array with a "beacon antenna" and a "receiving antenna array." The beacon antenna broadcasts low-power positional information, while the receiving antenna array uses 14 antennas to convert the millimeter wave signal emitted by the charging pile directly into electric energy via a rectifier circuit.



The remote charging technology is capable of charging multiple devices within a radius of several meters, with each device able to receive 5W of power. Xiaomi also notes that physical objects placed in between the charging pile and the device do not reduce the charging efficiency.



Xiaomi says that it is looking to expand the technology to smartwatches, wristbands, and other wearables, as well as smart home speakers, desk lamps, and more in the future. It is unclear how close Xiaomi is to bringing its Mi Air Charge Technology and charging pile to the consumer market, but today's reveal may suggest that it is sooner rather than later.



The announcement indicates that progress on remote wireless charging technology within the industry is steadily developing. Several years ago, Apple was rumored to be partnering with Energous to deliver its own remote wireless charging solution. Apple is still believed to be researching new wireless charging technologies, and with the advent of MagSafe on iPhone 12 models, the company is clearly interested in new ways to power devices.

Tags: wireless charging, Xiaomi



This article, "Xiaomi Announces 'Mi Air Charge' Remote Wireless Charging Technology" first appeared on MacRumors.com



Discuss this article in our forums