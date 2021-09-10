Apple says Epic can return to App Store only if it follows the rules

Apple in a statement said Epic is welcome to return to the App Store when it agrees to "play by the same rules as everyone else," terms to which the developer has not yet agreed.



Epic on Thursday asked Apple to reinstate its developer account in light of the passage of a South Korean law that will require app store operators like Apple and Google to offer third-party payment systems for in-app purchases."As we've said all along, we would welcome Epic's return to the App Store if they agree to play by the same rules as everyone else," Apple said in a statement to AppleInsider. "Epic has admitted to breach of contract and as of now, there's no legitimate basis for the reinstatement of their developer account."



