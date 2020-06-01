Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Actress Mohena Kumari Singh tests positive for Coronavirus along with five family members

Mid-Day Monday, 1 June 2020 ()
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Mohena Kumari Singh has been tested Coronavirus positive along with her five other family members, a report by *Hindustan Times* informs. She has been admitted to a hospital in Rishikesh and speaking to the daily, she stated how the infection began when her mother-in-law was down with...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Family Members Who Have Lost Loved Ones To COVID-19 Report Missing Belongings

Family Members Who Have Lost Loved Ones To COVID-19 Report Missing Belongings 02:18

 Some family members who have lost loved ones to COVID-19 are now dealing with more pain. Their loved ones' cherished belongings they had with them at hospitals are getting lost or stolen; CBS2's Kevin Rincon reports.

Related videos from verified sources

Wearing face masks at home may help curb spread of Covid-19 virus [Video]

Wearing face masks at home may help curb spread of Covid-19 virus

Wearing face masks at home may help ward off the spread of the Covid-19 virus between family members.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:05Published
Two generations of NHS medics work side-by-side fighting coronavirus [Video]

Two generations of NHS medics work side-by-side fighting coronavirus

Four members of a family who all work at the same hospital have spoken of their pride in fighting coronavirus together. Debbie Cottrell, 60, works as a specialist colorectal nurse alongside her two..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:18Published

Related news from verified sources

'Yeh Rishta...' actress Mohena tests corona +ve

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Mohena Kumari, who tied the knot to U'khand Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj's son Suyyesh Rawat, is also one of the members from the...
IndiaTimes

You Might Like


Tweets about this

latestly

LatestLY Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress #MohenaKumariSingh tests positive for #COVIDー19 along with her husband and in la… https://t.co/zDCt0RfAWK 13 minutes ago

Dailyaddaa

DailyaddaaNews YRKKH Actress Mohena Kumari Singh, Satpal Maharaj & Other Family Members Tested Positive For COVID-19… https://t.co/EK1IGKUup9 16 minutes ago

Bollyhungama

BollyHungama Television actress @SinghMohena and five family members test positive for #COVID19 https://t.co/xGJAKkZbIM 21 minutes ago

refugeemessage

Refugee Message News Popular TV actress #Mohena #Kumari #Singh, Test Postive For Covid19 https://t.co/YvgnvxTkYU 29 minutes ago

earlypostdaily

Early Post Daily Newspaper Popular TV actress #Mohena#Kumari#Singh, who played the role of Keerti in Star Plus’ ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’,… https://t.co/3sqsPbXYZ6 37 minutes ago

InStyleWoman

In Style Woman These television actresses use mismatch dress for new look https://t.co/Fi1EHMVtW9 1 week ago