Two Additional Trump Campaign Staffers Who Were at Tulsa Rally Have Tested Positive for Covid-19
Monday, 22 June 2020 () You may remember that prior to President *Donald Trump's* Tulsa rally Saturday, news came out that six campaign staffers tested positive for coronavirus. Now it appears that two more staffers tested positive after the rally.
US President Donald J. Trump is set to hold his first campaign rally in three months in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Saturday night.
The event has attracted controversy, as Tulsa is a novel coronavirus COVID-19 hotspot, and the rally will not require participants to wear masks.
Health experts have warned...