|
Anne Hathaway Reveals the Surprising Reason Why Christopher Nolan Bans Chairs From His Movie Sets
Tuesday, 30 June 2020 ()
Anne Hathaway is opening up about the interesting thing that happens on the set of director Christopher Nolan‘s movies. The Oscar-winning actress says that Nolan bans chairs from being on set because he doesn’t want people to sit around and waste time. “Chris also doesn’t allow chairs. I worked with him twice. He doesn’t allow [...]
|
|
|
|
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this