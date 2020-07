Ennio Morricone, Legendary Composer for the Movies, Dies at 91 Monday, 6 July 2020 ( 41 minutes ago )

Renowned for scoring Sergio Leone’s spaghetti Westerns, the Oscar winner also produced the sounds and music for 'Days of Heaven,' 'The Mission,' 'Cinema Paradiso' and 'The Hateful Eight.' 👓 View full article