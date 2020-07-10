You Might Like

A superfit boxer has raised thousands of pounds for his paralysed friend and smashed a world record - after flipping a massive 28 stone tyre for 24 hours. Bill Hodgson, 37, flipped the.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:27 Published 2 weeks ago Former Roger Stone prosecutor testifies



A former member of the Department of Justice testified Wednesday that Roger Stone received preferential treatment. Aaron Zelinsky told the house judiciary committee he resigned from the DOJ after he.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:41 Published 2 weeks ago Roger Stone prosecutor set to testify



The justice department is under fire, accused of giving a more lenient sentence to Roger Stone. Stone is President Trump's longtime friend who was convicted of lying to Congress. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:38 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this More Socially Distant than Usual RT @Mediaite: Trump Strongly Suggests Pardon for Longtime Friend Roger Stone Is Imminent: 'His Prayer May Be Answered' https://t.co/uE1kAH2… 4 minutes ago Mediaite Trump Strongly Suggests Pardon for Longtime Friend Roger Stone Is Imminent: 'His Prayer May Be Answered' https://t.co/uE1kAH2krN 18 minutes ago