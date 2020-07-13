Global  
 

Graham to Call Robert Mueller to Testify after Op-Ed Defending Roger Stone Prosecution

WorldNews Monday, 13 July 2020 ()
Graham to Call Robert Mueller to Testify after Op-Ed Defending Roger Stone ProsecutionSenate Judiciary Committee chairman Lindsey Graham (R., S.C.) said Sunday that he will grant Democrats’ request to have former special counsel Robert Mueller testify about his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election before the committee. Graham’s surprising statement came a day after Mueller broke his silence to defend his office’s prosecution of President Trump’s longtime friend Roger Stone in an op-ed published by the Stone was convicted of...
Video credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: The Normally Tight-Lipped Robert Mueller Weighs In On Roger Stone

The Normally Tight-Lipped Robert Mueller Weighs In On Roger Stone 00:37

 Former special counsel Robert Mueller is defending his office's prosecution of Roger Stone. As part of Mueller's Russia investigation, Stone was convicted of lying to Congress, witness tampering and obstructing Congress. In an op-ed for the Washington Post, Mueller said Stone is still a convicted...

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Robert Mueller Robert Mueller Sixth director of the FBI; American attorney

Sen. Lindsey Graham said he will call Robert Mueller to testify before his committee

 Robert Mueller broke his yearlong silence Saturday, penning an op-ed that defends the Russia investigation and the prosecution of Roger Stone.
USATODAY.com

Roger Stone: Robert Mueller defends indictment over Russia probe

 Ex-US special counsel Robert Mueller makes a rare intervention after President Trump commutes an aide's jail term.
BBC News

Robert Mueller breaks his silence and condemns Trump for commuting Roger Stone's sentence

 The former special counsel Robert Mueller made a rare move on Saturday to publicly defend his two-year investigation into allegations of collusion between the..
WorldNews

Lindsey Graham Lindsey Graham United States Senator from South Carolina

U.S. Senate panel approves subpoena power in Trump-Russia probe [Video]

U.S. Senate panel approves subpoena power in Trump-Russia probe

A divided Senate Judiciary Committee approved sweeping subpoena power on Thursday for a politically charged congressional probe of an FBI investigation into Republican President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign and its contacts with Russia. Jillian Kitchener has more.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:48Published
GOP Senate's subpoena power 'unprecedented': Feinstein [Video]

GOP Senate's subpoena power 'unprecedented': Feinstein

Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein, who is the ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, on Thursday urged her colleagues on a Senate panel to vote against a resolution granting subpoena authority to the Republican Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, calling it 'unprecedented'. The Republican-led panel however ended up approving it in the end.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:06Published
Murkowski 'struggling' over whether to back Trump in election [Video]

Murkowski 'struggling' over whether to back Trump in election

U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski said on Thursday she is struggling to decide whether she can support President Donald Trump's re-election bid, saying criticism of Trump's response to nationwide protests by former Defense Secretary Jim Mattis rang true. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:27Published

Op-ed Op-ed written prose piece in a publication expressing the opinion of an author or entity


United States Senate Committee on the Judiciary United States Senate Committee on the Judiciary standing committee of the United States Senate


Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

'Rave reviews' for Roger Stone commutation -Trump [Video]

'Rave reviews' for Roger Stone commutation -Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday told reporters his longtime friend and adviser Roger Stone "wasn't given a fair trial" and said "we're getting rave reviews" for giving executive clemency to Stone.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:22Published

UN expert laments White House ‘attacks’ on the media

 GENEVA – The U.N. special rapporteur on freedom of expression on Monday accused the White House of mounting an “onslaught” against the media and referred..
WorldNews

Trump's ex-chief of staff Mick Mulvaney says U.S. has 'inexcusable' problems with COVID-19 testing

 Trump's former acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney broke from the administration's stance in an op-ed that criticized coronavirus testing.
USATODAY.com

Trump says he has 'good relationship' with Fauci

 President Donald Trump says he has a "good relationship" with Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious diseases expert, who has been sidelined by the White..
USATODAY.com

Roger Stone Roger Stone American political consultant, lobbyist

Pres. Trump says he's getting 'rave reviews' for commuting Roger Stone's sentence

 Pres. Trump says he's getting "rave reviews" for his decision to commute the prison sentence of longtime ally Roger Stone.
 
USATODAY.com
Trump spares longtime adviser Stone from prison [Video]

Trump spares longtime adviser Stone from prison

[NFA] President Donald Trump commuted the sentence of his longtime friend and adviser Roger Stone on Friday, sparing him from prison after he was convicted of lying under oath to lawmakers investigating Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election. Adam Reed reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:05Published

Democratic Party (United States) Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Funding crunch risks U.S. election chaos [Video]

Funding crunch risks U.S. election chaos

[NFA] State election officials face budget cuts after tax revenues plunged in the virus-stricken economy, with consequences that could undermine voters’ faith in the polls. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:44Published
Democrats blast Trump for Stone commutation [Video]

Democrats blast Trump for Stone commutation

Democrats condemned Trump's decision to commute Roger Stone's prison sentence as an assault on the rule of law. Fred Katayama reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:53Published

President Trump communtes Roger Stone's sentence [Video]

President Trump communtes Roger Stone's sentence

President Trump's decision to commute the sentence of Roger Stone is drawing criticism from both Democrats and Republicans. The president commuted Stone's sentence just days before his long-time friend..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:58Published
White House Exults At Trump's Commutation Of Stone's Sentence [Video]

White House Exults At Trump's Commutation Of Stone's Sentence

Political operative and bagman for President Donald Trump, Roger Stone remains a convicted felon. He lied to Congress about foreign interference in the 2016 election and pressured a witness to do the..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:43Published

Roger Stone: Trump proves his love for 'law and order' doesn't apply to friends

Roger Stone: Trump proves his love for 'law and order' doesn't apply to friends The law and order president has decided that a convicted criminal should not go to prison. It may be mere coincidence that Roger Stone is an old friend and...
WorldNews Also reported by •HaaretzFOXNews.comBBC News

Trump commutes Roger Stone's sentence and claims he was "unfairly treated"

 President Trump has commuted the sentence of longtime friend and political adviser Roger Stone. Mr. Trump's decision late Friday came days before Stone was to...
CBS News Also reported by •BBC NewsUSATODAY.com

Mueller Defends Investigation Of Roger Stone After Trump Commutes Prison Sentence

 Mueller Defends Investigation Of Roger Stone After Trump Commutes Prison Sentence
Daily Caller Also reported by •HaaretzFOXNews.comBBC NewsMediaiteBelfast Telegraph

