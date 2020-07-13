Graham to Call Robert Mueller to Testify after Op-Ed Defending Roger Stone Prosecution

News Fan RT @markknoller: “I’m getting rave reviews for what I did for Roger Stone,” says Pres Trump. In response to press questions, Trump said Sto… 1 hour ago Mark Knoller “I’m getting rave reviews for what I did for Roger Stone,” says Pres Trump. In response to press questions, Trump s… https://t.co/OQObiBJFyF 2 hours ago Mace News Pres Trump: Getting "rave reviews" for clemency for Roger Stone. Criticizes investigation, judge, jury foreman. Say… https://t.co/YeFCUp05Te 2 hours ago Positive Energy RT @KellyO: POTUS health. WH says Saturday trip to hospital was “routine” & he’s “fine” despite break from past practices. Here is glimpse… 2 days ago