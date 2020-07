ViacomCBS Terminates Relationship With Nick Cannon Over ‘Hateful Speech’ Used in Podcast Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

In a June 30 episode of 'Cannon's Class,' the comedian made comments that have been widely condemned as anti-semitic. 👓 View full article

Tweets about this Alicia Wojanowski RT @theblaze: ViacomCBS terminates relationship with Nick Cannon over anti-Semitic rants on his podcast https://t.co/pX1t6OmPY7 52 seconds ago WTFChannel RT @peterjhasson: INBOX: ViacomCBS terminates relationship with Nick Cannon after he refuses to apologize or acknowledge wrongdoing by spre… 1 minute ago Michele Bradley RT @alexsalvinews: ViacomCBS terminates its relationship with Nick Cannon after he refused to apologize for his anti-Semitic comments: http… 2 minutes ago