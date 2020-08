JayB @mmpadellan If you missed Michelle Obama's powerful speech tonight, you can hear it next week when Melania gives hers.🤣🤣🤣 #plagiarism 3 minutes ago

Gospel Music Michelle Obama Gives Powerful DNC Speech, Slams Trump - Read Transcript & Watch Video 6 minutes ago

Karla Montaño RT @JustJared: Michelle Obama gave a powerful speech during the #DNC2020 tonight and she slammed Trump's presidency by using his own words… 18 minutes ago

SmilePrettyLady RT @krisvvv: @JoyAnnReid Such a beautiful and powerful speech by Michelle Obama! I haven't been this moved by a speaker in years. She give… 18 minutes ago

Jennifer Levy-Peck Michelle Obama gives a***of a speech. Intelligence and authenticity are powerful when combined with “passion and hope.” 20 minutes ago

Covfefe "Shecky" Jones- King Of Shade👑 FBR 🌊🌊 I thought about how powerful and measured Michelle Obama's words were, until I realized that 'Silk' can prolly win… https://t.co/v4NxnVTbDa 39 minutes ago

Caviabella2 RT @kingbritt11: I was texting my brother during the DNC. We were both in agreement that it was phenomenal. So much to be proud of as a lif… 42 minutes ago