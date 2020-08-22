Global  
 

Chiranjeevi turns 65: Mahesh Babu, Rana Daggubati and Allu Arjun shower wishes on the megastar

Mid-Day Saturday, 22 August 2020 ()
Megastar Chiranjeevi turned a year older on Saturday and his friends from the movie fraternity -Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR, Rana Daggubati and Allu Arjun, and his fans poured in birthday wishes for the 65-year-old actor. The actor's fans have been trending the hashtag 'HBD Megastar Chiranjeevi' since Friday.

Allu Arjun was one of...
