Rose McGowan Hits Back at Alyssa Milano, Claims She Made 'Charmed' Set 'Toxic AF'

Just Jared Monday, 24 August 2020 ()
Rose McGowan and Alyssa Milano‘s Twitter feud is heating up. It all started on Friday (August 21) when Alyssa, 47, called out her former Charmed co-star for falsely claiming that the Democrats have achieved nothing for the country. “Rose and anyone bleating the same ‘dEmOcRaTs DoNt HeLp PeOpLe’ nonsense, your lies are going to hurt [...]
News video: Rose McGowan slams Alyssa Milano: She's 'jealous of me for outing my rapist'

Rose McGowan slams Alyssa Milano: She's 'jealous of me for outing my rapist' 01:39

 Rose McGowan has accused Alyssa Milano of making the 'Charmed' set "toxic", as the pair feuded on social media over politics.

