Rose McGowan Hits Back at Alyssa Milano, Claims She Made 'Charmed' Set 'Toxic AF'
Monday, 24 August 2020 ()
Rose McGowan and Alyssa Milano‘s Twitter feud is heating up. It all started on Friday (August 21) when Alyssa, 47, called out her former Charmed co-star for falsely claiming that the Democrats have achieved nothing for the country. “Rose and anyone bleating the same ‘dEmOcRaTs DoNt HeLp PeOpLe’ nonsense, your lies are going to hurt [...]
