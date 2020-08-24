Global  
 

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Son Archie Will Automatically Become a Prince When Prince Charles Becomes King

Just Jared Monday, 24 August 2020 ()
Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, the 15-month-old son of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, will reportedly automatically become a prince when his grandfather, Prince Charles, becomes the King of England. A royal expert spoke with Express about how Archie will be sixth in line to the throne when his grandfather becomes King, and while he’ll automatically become [...]
