WATCH LIVE: Joe Biden Delivers Remarks in Pittsburgh, Asking ‘Are You Safe in Trump’s America?’
Monday, 31 August 2020 () Former Vice President Joe Biden will speak in Pittsburgh today on President Donald Trump's policies and actions, as well as recent news of unrest and violence in American cities, and ask the question: "Are you safe in Donald Trump's America?"
Joe Biden is mounting a more aggressive offense against President Donald Trump with a rare public appearance Monday where he will say that a second term for Trump will mean more violence in America’s..
A new Reuters/Ipsos poll puts Joe Biden at 47% to President Donald Trump's 40% among registered voters. CNN reports the poll was taken partially during the Democratic National Convention and partially..