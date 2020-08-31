Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

WATCH LIVE: Joe Biden Delivers Remarks in Pittsburgh, Asking ‘Are You Safe in Trump’s America?’

Mediaite Monday, 31 August 2020 ()
Former Vice President Joe Biden will speak in Pittsburgh today on President Donald Trump's policies and actions, as well as recent news of unrest and violence in American cities, and ask the question: "Are you safe in Donald Trump's America?"
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Published
News video: Joe Biden To Deliver Remarks In Pittsburgh

Joe Biden To Deliver Remarks In Pittsburgh 01:30

 The Democratic Presidential nomineee will speak Monday in Pittsburgh, KDKA's Lindsay Ward reports.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Joe Biden Blames President Trump For Nationwide Violence In Pittsburgh Speech [Video]

Joe Biden Blames President Trump For Nationwide Violence In Pittsburgh Speech

Joe Biden is mounting a more aggressive offense against President Donald Trump with a rare public appearance Monday where he will say that a second term for Trump will mean more violence in America’s..

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:35Published
Joe Biden To Speak In Hazelwood [Video]

Joe Biden To Speak In Hazelwood

Biden's appearance in Hazelwood will take place early Monday afternoon.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:19Published
Trump Fighting Back In The Polls [Video]

Trump Fighting Back In The Polls

A new Reuters/Ipsos poll puts Joe Biden at 47% to President Donald Trump's 40% among registered voters. CNN reports the poll was taken partially during the Democratic National Convention and partially..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:38Published

Related news from verified sources

Biden Slams Trump for Trying to ‘Scare America’: He ‘Looks at This Violence and He Sees a Political Lifeline’

 *Joe Biden* delivered a speech in Pittsburgh Monday addressing the rioting and violence in cities like Kenosha and Portland as he repeatedly asked if people...
Mediaite Also reported by •CBS News

Biden to Ask If Voters Feel Safe Under Trump at Campaign Stop

 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will ask voters if they feel safe under a Trump administration during a campaign appearance in the Pittsburgh area on...
Newsmax

Trump accepts nomination for second White House term; says 'No one will be safe in Biden's America'

 A defiant President Donald Trump accepted the Republican nomination for a second term on Thursday with a scathing attack on rival Joe Biden, asserting that a...
Japan Today


Tweets about this

kmp632003

American Voter RT @jilevin: Watch Live: Biden takes on Trump in Pittsburgh speech https://t.co/LXgUZXmRrE 2 minutes ago

bhenderson145

Brittany Henderson Watch Live: Biden takes on Trump in Pittsburgh speech https://t.co/JTMnFOLxAM 3 minutes ago

kdelano001

Kathleen Delano @criticalthotcop Here. It’s in the article. https://t.co/2twtm7iAsw 3 minutes ago

SistahResistah

Sistah Resistah @pdh0822 @DanScavino #sleazyScavino wake up wake up..#weNeedJoe #payattention https://t.co/ung78iFntd 4 minutes ago

Pat_5691

Pat Watch Live: Biden takes on Trump in Pittsburgh speech https://t.co/f0fBnpB4Oi 5 minutes ago

twamg

Anita Graves WATCH LIVE: Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden delivers remarks i... https://t.co/sClcy1Atuy via @YouTube 6 minutes ago

SistahResistah

Sistah Resistah @DanScavino Hey #sleazyScavino wake up wake up. #weNeedJoe https://t.co/ung78iFntd 6 minutes ago

lotusflowah

🏴‍☠️🌺Lotus Flowah🌺 🏴‍☠️ Biden asks: Are you safe in Trump’s America? Lotus asks: Can a rabbit fly? https://t.co/w4vTu6MQkq 7 minutes ago