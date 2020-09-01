|
|
|
Emma Roberts announces pregnancy
Tuesday, 1 September 2020 ()
Hollywood star Emma Roberts has confirmed that she is expecting her first child, a baby boy, with actor-boyfriend Garrett Hedlund.
The 29-year-old actress made the announcement on social media on Sunday after rumours of her pregnancy hit the Internet. She posted a series of photos on Instagram displaying her baby bump...
|
|
|
|
|