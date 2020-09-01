Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Emma Roberts announces pregnancy

Mid-Day Tuesday, 1 September 2020 ()
Hollywood star Emma Roberts has confirmed that she is expecting her first child, a baby boy, with actor-boyfriend Garrett Hedlund.

The 29-year-old actress made the announcement on social media on Sunday after rumours of her pregnancy hit the Internet. She posted a series of photos on Instagram displaying her baby bump...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Emma Roberts confirms pregnancy as she reveals she's expecting a baby boy

Emma Roberts confirms pregnancy as she reveals she's expecting a baby boy 00:42

 Emma Roberts has confirmed she and her boyfriend Garrett Hedlund are expecting a baby together

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Emma Roberts is expecting a son [Video]

Emma Roberts is expecting a son

Emma Roberts has confirmed she is expecting a baby boy with her partner Garrett Hedlund.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:02Published
Emma Roberts 'surprised and happy' amid pregnancy news [Video]

Emma Roberts 'surprised and happy' amid pregnancy news

Emma Roberts is reportedly "surprised, shocked and happy" to be expecting her first child with her boyfriend Garrett Hedlund.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 00:49Published
Gov. Bill Lee signs Tennessee’s heartbeat abortion bill, halted almost immediately by judge [Video]

Gov. Bill Lee signs Tennessee’s heartbeat abortion bill, halted almost immediately by judge

The legislation bans abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, which is typically at about six weeks into pregnancy.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 01:55Published

Related news from verified sources

Scream Queens actress Emma Roberts confirms pregnancy

 Scream Queens actress Emma Roberts has confirmed she is expecting her first child.
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •WorldNewsIndian ExpressExtraNewsmaxContactMusic

Emma Roberts Reveals Gender of First Child With Garrett Hedlund

 As she shows off her baby bump in a white dress, the 'American Horror Story' actress confirms via social media the pregnancy rumors that emerged earlier this...
AceShowbiz


Tweets about this