CDC Director Robert Redfield Tells Senators Face Masks Are ‘More Guaranteed to Protect’ Against Coronavirus Than a Vaccine Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ( 50 minutes ago )

Dr. Robert Redfield, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and a member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, told members of the Senate that face masks are more guaranteed to protect the public than a Covid-19 vaccine during an appeal for Americans to wear masks. 👓 View full article

