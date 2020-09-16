Global  
 

CDC Director Robert Redfield Tells Senators Face Masks Are ‘More Guaranteed to Protect’ Against Coronavirus Than a Vaccine

Mediaite Wednesday, 16 September 2020
Dr. Robert Redfield, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and a member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, told members of the Senate that face masks are more guaranteed to protect the public than a Covid-19 vaccine during an appeal for Americans to wear masks.
