Joe Biden Offers Prayers for Trump in First Public Appearance Since Covid Diagnosis: ‘Not a Time for Politics’
Friday, 2 October 2020 () Former Vice President Joe Biden made his first public appearance since news broke that President Donald Trump and the First Lady Melania Trump had tested positive for Covid-19 early Friday morning.
A feverish, fatigued, and coughing US President Donald Trump will be admitted to Maryland's Walter Reed Medical Center on Friday.
The president announced that he and first lady Melania tested positive for the coronavirus early Friday morning.
Business Insider reports the White House said Friday...
President Donald Trump tweeted Saturday that he is feeling well as he undergoes treatment, but there are conflicting reports about the president's condition and new questions about the timeline of his..