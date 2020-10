Ewan McGregor Says Obi Wan Kenobi Series Will Kick Off Production in March 2021 Saturday, 10 October 2020 ( 36 minutes ago )

The 'Trainspotting' actor is expected to start filming his 'Star Wars' spin-off series next year following a delay due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. πŸ‘“ View full article

Ewan McGregor gave an update on the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series. In a chat with ET Online McGregor revealed the Obi-Wan Kenobi series will only run for a single season. "As I understand, it’s a.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:30 Published on September 11, 2020

