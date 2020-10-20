Trump Attacks '60 Minutes' Host Lesley Stahl After Walking Out on Interview

Video Credit: Wochit - Published 2 hours ago Time's Up? Walking Out On '60 Minutes' Interview, Trump Leaves Pence To Fend For Himself 00:39 US President Donald Trump walked out in the middle of his scheduled interview with CBS News' '60 Minutes' on Tuesday. CNN reports that not only did Trump fail to complete his interview, he also didn't return for an appearance he was supposed to tape with Vice President Mike Pence. Trump sat down at...