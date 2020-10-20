Trump Attacks '60 Minutes' Host Lesley Stahl After Walking Out on Interview
Tuesday, 20 October 2020 () President Donald Trump has launched an attack against Lesley Stahl, the veteran host of CBS’ 60 Minutes, after he cut their interview short. Stahl was at the White House for an interview with the president on Tuesday (October 20) and it is being reported that “Mr. Trump had grown irritated with Ms. Stahl’s lines of [...]
US President Donald Trump walked out in the middle of his scheduled interview with CBS News' '60 Minutes' on Tuesday.
CNN reports that not only did Trump fail to complete his interview, he also didn't return for an appearance he was supposed to tape with Vice President Mike Pence.
Trump sat down at...
