Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Donald Trump leaves contentious '60 Minute' interview with Lesley Stahl, goes on Twitter attack

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 20 October 2020 ()
Trump abruptly ended his '60 Minutes' interview and skipped a joint interview with Vice President Mike Pence; he also tweeted an attack on Lesley Stahl
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit News - Published
News video: Time's Up? Walking Out On '60 Minutes' Interview, Trump Leaves Pence To Fend For Himself

Time's Up? Walking Out On '60 Minutes' Interview, Trump Leaves Pence To Fend For Himself 00:38

 US President Donald Trump walked out in the middle of his scheduled interview with CBS News' '60 Minutes' on Tuesday. CNN reports that not only did Trump fail to complete his interview, he also didn't return for an appearance he was supposed to tape with Vice President Mike Pence. Trump sat down at...

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Race to the White House: In debate countdown, Trump holds rally, Biden does prep

 President Donald Trump shunned formal debate practice on Tuesday and was heading instead for another of his big rallies, two days ahead of the final presidential..
New Zealand Herald

US election: Trump pressures Attorney General to investigate Bidens as election nears

 President Donald Trump on Tuesday called on Attorney General William Barr to immediately launch an investigation of Democrat Joe Biden and his son Hunter,..
New Zealand Herald

Trump and Joe Biden will have mics muted during parts of final debate

 President Trump and Joe Biden will have their mics muted during their opponent's two minutes of uninterrupted time at Thursday's debate. Sean Sullivan, a CBSN..
CBS News

Mike Pence Mike Pence 48th vice president of the United States

Donald Trump has a problem: White women in Pennsylvania

 2020 Elections Donald Trump has a problem: White women in Pennsylvania White women helped propel him to victory in 2016. Now they're rethinking things. "TRUTH..
WorldNews

Mike Pence headlines rally in keystone state

 With barely two weeks left before Election Day, the battleground state of Pennsylvania is being flooded with visits by the presidential candidates and their..
USATODAY.com
This is the U.S. campaign, on Israeli streets [Video]

This is the U.S. campaign, on Israeli streets

"You have to thank Trump" posters in Hebrew suddenly started appearing on minibuses in Tel Aviv this week, as Republican ads brought the race for the White House onto the streets of Israel. Democrats are also targeting American-Israelis. They arranged a 40% discount with the courier service DHL for voters whose home states require overseas ballots to be sent by mail. Emer McCarthy reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:07Published

Lesley Stahl Lesley Stahl American journalist

Trump and Biden next week on 60 Minutes

 The Republican and Democratic candidates for president take questions from Lesley Stahl and Norah O'Donnell, next Sunday.
CBS News

"My job is to not be afraid" Alexey Navalny vows to keep fighting

 "Is it, in your mind worth your life?" Three years later, Lesley Stahl re-asks the Russian opposition leader if the recent assassination attempt has changed his..
CBS News

Related videos from verified sources

Fauci Was ‘Absolutely Not’ Surprised Trump Got COVID-19 [Video]

Fauci Was ‘Absolutely Not’ Surprised Trump Got COVID-19

Doctor Anthony Fauci recently sat down for a lengthy interview with “60 Minutes”, which aired on Sunday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:16Published
Savannah Guthrie Is Being Praised for Her Skillful Interview with Donald Trump [Video]

Savannah Guthrie Is Being Praised for Her Skillful Interview with Donald Trump

The Today show co-host moderated a controversial town hall with the president on NBC.

Credit: InStyle     Duration: 00:55Published
President Trump Discusses COVID-19 Case In First TV Interview Since Diagnosis [Video]

President Trump Discusses COVID-19 Case In First TV Interview Since Diagnosis

In his first TV interview since getting the coronavirus, President Donald Trump said he would have suffered more if doctors had not acted quickly; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:10Published

Tweets about this

beriko0214

べりこ RT @60Minutes: “My job is to not be afraid,” says Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny. “Is it, in your mind worth your life?” Three y… 19 minutes ago

Alexey_Larkin

Алексей Ларкин RT @RussianMemesLtd: This could be us, but you are afraid to be happy https://t.co/ZSf0FzJ11I 8 hours ago