Donald Trump leaves contentious '60 Minute' interview with Lesley Stahl, goes on Twitter attack
Tuesday, 20 October 2020 ()
Trump abruptly ended his '60 Minutes' interview and skipped a joint interview with Vice President Mike Pence; he also tweeted an attack on Lesley Stahl
