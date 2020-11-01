Global  
 

James Bond actor Daniel Craig pays tribute to original 007 Sean Connery

Mid-Day Sunday, 1 November 2020 ()
James Bond actor Daniel Craig on Saturday (local time) in a statement paid tribute to the original 007, Sir Sean Connery after his demise.

The statement from the latest James Bond flick 'No Time To Die' actor was posted on the official Instagram account of 007.


It is with such...
Video Credit: ODN - Published
News video: Sir Sean Connery, James Bond Actor, Dies Aged 90

Sir Sean Connery, James Bond Actor, Dies Aged 90 01:54

 Acting legend Sir Sean Connery has passed away at the age of 90. The Scottish actor was best known for his lead role in the James Bond films between 1962 and 1971. Connery was awarded an Oscar in 1988 for his part performance in The Untouchables. His many awards also included two Baftas and...

