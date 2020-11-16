Taylor Swift Comments on Scooter Braun Selling Her Masters, Says She Tried to Buy Them
Monday, 16 November 2020 () Taylor Swift is speaking out following Scooter Braun‘s sale of her master recordings. It was reported on Monday (November 16) that Scooter sold the masters for Taylor‘s first six albums to an investment fund and the deal was worth more than $300 million. You might remember that Scooter‘s Ithaca Holdings LLC acquired Taylor‘s former record [...]
