Et Tu, Son? Donald Trump Jr. Seems to Concede Biden Win Via Campaign Text Message on Georgia Runoff

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Barack Obama’s Advice to Trump, It’s 'Time' to Concede



Former President Barack Obama spoke about Donald Trump and the presidential election in an interview with ’60 Minutes’ on Sunday night. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:11 Published 33 minutes ago One of my first scandals was my tan suit: Obama



In a wide ranging interview with Oprah Winfrey, former U.S. President Barack Obama reflected on Joe Biden's election victory, derided what he called a "routinely" lying Trump White House, and his own.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 03:22 Published 3 hours ago Georgia Secretary Of State Says He's Being Pressured To Throw Out Legal Ballots



This came on the same day President-elect Biden took aim at President Trump for not agreeing to a smooth transition of power. CBS2's Dick Brennan reports Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:04 Published 9 hours ago