‘A National Embarrassment’: Chris Christie Shreds Trump’s Legal Team, Calls on President to End Election Fight
Sunday, 22 November 2020 () Former New Jersey governor *Chris Christie* (R), a prominent ally to *Donald Trump*, called the president's legal team "a national embarrassment" and said its time to end their attempt to challenge the 2020 Election results.
President Trump's legal team continues to launch challenges in other battleground states. A judge in Arizona says he'll rule on a case this morning that could delay the state's certification of ballots.