‘A National Embarrassment’: Chris Christie Shreds Trump’s Legal Team, Calls on President to End Election Fight

Mediaite Sunday, 22 November 2020 ()
Former New Jersey governor *Chris Christie* (R), a prominent ally to *Donald Trump*, called the president's legal team "a national embarrassment" and said its time to end their attempt to challenge the 2020 Election results.
