Taylor Swift's 'Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions' Film to Debut Tonight on Disney+!

Just Jared Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ()
Huge surprise for Taylor Swift fans – she has a FILM coming out tonight! folklore: the long pond studio sessions will premiere tonight at midnight PST on Disney+. Here’s the synopsis, from Disney: Taylor Swift, Aaron Dessner (The National), Jack Antonoff (Bleachers) and Justin Vernon (Bon Iver) created an album that crossed genres — a [...]
News video: Taylor Swift steals the show with late appearance at American Music Awards

Taylor Swift steals the show with late appearance at American Music Awards 00:37

 Taylor Swift made it three artist of the year wins in a row at the AmericanMusic Awards – and confirmed she is in the process of re-recording her oldmusic. The pop titan was not at the ceremony in Los Angeles and delivered heracceptance speech remotely. She revealed the reason she could not make...

