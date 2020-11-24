Taylor Swift's 'Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions' Film to Debut Tonight on Disney+!
Tuesday, 24 November 2020 () Huge surprise for Taylor Swift fans – she has a FILM coming out tonight! folklore: the long pond studio sessions will premiere tonight at midnight PST on Disney+. Here’s the synopsis, from Disney: Taylor Swift, Aaron Dessner (The National), Jack Antonoff (Bleachers) and Justin Vernon (Bon Iver) created an album that crossed genres — a [...]
Taylor Swift made it three artist of the year wins in a row at the AmericanMusic Awards – and confirmed she is in the process of re-recording her oldmusic. The pop titan was not at the ceremony in Los Angeles and delivered heracceptance speech remotely. She revealed the reason she could not make...
Taylor Swift was among the big winners at the 2020 American Music Awards on Sunday night (22.11.20), taking home three prizes, and gave her acceptance speech from the studio where she is re-recording..
