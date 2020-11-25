BREAKING: Trump Announces ‘Full Pardon’ of Michael Flynn

Global  
 

Trump Announces 'Full Pardon' of Michael Flynn

Mediaite Wednesday, 25 November 2020
BREAKING: Trump Announces ‘Full Pardon’ of Michael FlynnPresident Donald Trump announced that he will be granting a “Full Pardon” to Michael Flynn, his former national security adviser. Flynn pleaded guilty in 2017 to lying to the FBI about his contacts with Russia. “It is my Great Honor to announce that General Michael T. Flynn has been granted a Full Pardon,” Trump wrote. […]
 Multiple sources say the White House may be discussing a possible pardon for Michael Flynn.

President Donald Trump plans on pardoning former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

U.S. President Donald Trump has told allies he plans to pardon his former national security adviser Michael Flynn, a source familiar with the situation said on Tuesday (November 24). Gloria Tso..

Before officially leaving the office in 2021, there are a couple of things on President Trump’s to-do list. Veuer’s Chandra Lanier has the story.

 U.S. President Donald Trump has tweeted that he has 'granted a Full Pardon' to former national security adviser Michael Flynn.
