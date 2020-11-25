BREAKING: Trump Announces ‘Full Pardon’ of Michael Flynn
Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ()
President Donald Trump announced that he will be granting a “Full Pardon” to Michael Flynn, his former national security adviser. Flynn pleaded guilty in 2017 to lying to the FBI about his contacts with Russia. “It is my Great Honor to announce that General Michael T. Flynn has been granted a Full Pardon,” Trump wrote. […]
President Donald Trump announced that he will be granting a “Full Pardon” to Michael Flynn, his former national security adviser. Flynn pleaded guilty in 2017 to lying to the FBI about his contacts with Russia. “It is my Great Honor to announce that General Michael T. Flynn has been granted a Full Pardon,” Trump wrote. […]
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources