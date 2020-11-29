BREAKING: Biden Names Jen Psaki as Press Secretary, Announces All-Female Communications Team
Sunday, 29 November 2020 (
22 minutes ago) President-Elect *Joe Biden* has chosen *Jen Psaki* to be his White House press secretary.
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Biden Names John Kerry As Climate Envoy
While President Donald Trump sends his lawyers hither-and-yon to try to overturn the election, President-elect Joe Biden has been busy filling Cabinet slots. HuffPost reports Biden named John Kerry on..
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:41 Published 6 days ago
Trump And Trump's Mouthpieces Uncharacteristically Silent
As far as press conferences go, in and around the White House, it's been mighty quiet ever since the press began referring to Joe Biden as 'President-Elect.'
CNN reports while President Donald Trump..
Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:37 Published 1 week ago