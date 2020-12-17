Bigg Boss 14 Day 63 update: Rubina and Arshi have an epic showdown
Thursday, 17 December 2020 () Bigg Boss is a show where there is never a dull or a quiet moment! The second round in the BB Duck Park has begun. The competitors this time are Aly, Eijaz, Manu and Abhinav who will each aim to collect as much duck food as they can to progress towards the next round.
Things in the Bigg Boss 14 house have gotten more exciting, interesting and definitely more entertaining post the challengers' entry. Well last night, Arshi targeted Rubina while Rakhi and Kashmera got into a war of words with Nikki Tamboli. Here's everything that happened!
