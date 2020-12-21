Peter Jackson Shares The Beatles' Get Back Teaser Monday, 21 December 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Watch it now...



Director Peter Jackson has shared a teaser of his incoming *The Beatles* documentary Get Back.



The project has been mooted for some time, with Peter Jackson coming on board as director.



He was granted access to countless reels of unseen footage from the 'Let It Be' sessions, offering an unparalleled glimpse into The Beatles' working methods.



The film was slated for release this year, before being pushed back due to the pandemic - Jackson is based in New Zealand, so has now been able to get back to work.



Now scheduled for a 2021 release alongside a hefty tome, Get Back is trailed by this new teaser.



A montage of different sources set to a rehearsal take of the title track, it's a tantalising glimpse of what lies ahead.



Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.



Buy Clash Magazine

Watch it now...Director Peter Jackson has shared a teaser of his incoming *The Beatles* documentary Get Back.The project has been mooted for some time, with Peter Jackson coming on board as director.He was granted access to countless reels of unseen footage from the 'Let It Be' sessions, offering an unparalleled glimpse into The Beatles' working methods.The film was slated for release this year, before being pushed back due to the pandemic - Jackson is based in New Zealand, so has now been able to get back to work.Now scheduled for a 2021 release alongside a hefty tome, Get Back is trailed by this new teaser.A montage of different sources set to a rehearsal take of the title track, it's a tantalising glimpse of what lies ahead.Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.Buy Clash Magazine 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Jackson Memorial Hospital Receives Its 1st Shipment Of Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine



CBS4's Peter D'Oench shares the reaction from local leaders and health care workers. Read more: https://cbsloc.al/34dTxtj Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 03:20 Published 6 days ago Facing South Florida: Coronavirus



Jim DeFede went one-on-one with Peter Paige, the chief clinical officer at Jackson Memorial Hospital. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 12:27 Published 1 week ago Paul McCartney: 'Peter Jackson's Beatles film reminds me when the Fab Four were friends'



The My Love singer admits he often worries that he might have been behind the band's break-up, but the new film, The Beatles: Get Back, hammers home that's not the case. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:50 Published 2 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources Watch a new preview of Peter Jackson's Beatles documentary 'The Beatles: Get Back' Peter Jackson has shared a new preview of his forthcoming Beatles documentary 'The Beatles: Get Back', which is set for release in 2021

Upworthy 7 hours ago





