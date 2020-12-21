Peter Jackson Shares The Beatles' Get Back Teaser
Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
Watch it now...
Director Peter Jackson has shared a teaser of his incoming *The Beatles* documentary Get Back.
The project has been mooted for some time, with Peter Jackson coming on board as director.
He was granted access to countless reels of unseen footage from the 'Let It Be' sessions, offering an unparalleled glimpse into The Beatles' working methods.
The film was slated for release this year, before being pushed back due to the pandemic - Jackson is based in New Zealand, so has now been able to get back to work.
Now scheduled for a 2021 release alongside a hefty tome, Get Back is trailed by this new teaser.
A montage of different sources set to a rehearsal take of the title track, it's a tantalising glimpse of what lies ahead.
