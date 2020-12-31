It’s annual tradition to watch the ball drop live from Times Square in Midtown Manhattan at midnight on New Year’s Eve, and we have the live video for you to watch and stream! This may look different this year live from the heart of Manhattan. Crowds will be unable to gather as usual due to [...]Full Article
New Year's Eve Times Square Ball Drop 2021 Live Stream Video - Watch Now!
Just Jared 5 shares 100 views
Related News coverage
New York City Prepares For New Year's Eve Celebration In Times Square
WJZ Baltimore
Organizers were testing the New Year's Eve ball drop this morning.
You might like
More coverage
Times Square Getting Ready To Shut Down For Spectator-Free New Year's Eve
CBS 2 New York
First thing Thursday morning, parts of Times Square will shut down to get ready for New Year's Eve. Any other year, people would be..
New Year's Eve Times Square Ball tested for 2021 celebration drop
Newsflare STUDIO