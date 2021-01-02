Diljit Dosanjh has been painting his social media feed red with heartening pictures of his upcoming Punjabi film, Jodi, his debut production which apparently tells the tale of a duo in love. However, a spate of dramedies behind him, the actor is likely to take on a sombre avatar for his next, Ali Abbas Zafar's film on the '84...Full Article
Diljit Dosanjh in Ali Abbas Zafar's film on the '84 anti-Sikh riot?
Mid-Day
