Real Madrid 1-0 Getafe: Sergio Ramos penalty sends Real four clear
Thursday, 2 July 2020 (
8 hours ago) Sergio Ramos' penalty sends Real Madrid four points clear at the top of La Liga with a hard-fought win over Getafe.
Related videos from verified sources
Hazard, Asensio back for Real return against Eibar, says Zidane
Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane says joint-record signing Eden Hazard and Spain international Marco Asensio are both fit for the team's first La Liga match in over three months against visitors Eibar..
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 04:27 Published 3 weeks ago
Real Madrid begin group training
Winger Eden Hazard says he's happy to not only be back in training following an ankle injury, but also being able to do so with the squad.
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 02:15 Published on May 18, 2020
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this