Real Madrid 1-0 Getafe: Sergio Ramos penalty sends Real four clear

BBC News Thursday, 2 July 2020 ()
Sergio Ramos' penalty sends Real Madrid four points clear at the top of La Liga with a hard-fought win over Getafe.
