|
Real Madrid down Bilbao 1-0; move closer to title
Monday, 6 July 2020 ()
Sergio Ramos scored his fifth goal since the season resumed as Real Madrid beat Athletic Bilbao 1-0 on Sunday to move closer to its first Spanish league title in three years. Ramos converted a 73rd-minute penalty kick to give Madrid its seventh straight league victory and open a seven-point lead over second-place Barcelona, which...
