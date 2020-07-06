Global  

Real Madrid down Bilbao 1-0; move closer to title

Mid-Day Monday, 6 July 2020 ()
Sergio Ramos scored his fifth goal since the season resumed as Real Madrid beat Athletic Bilbao 1-0 on Sunday to move closer to its first Spanish league title in three years. Ramos converted a 73rd-minute penalty kick to give Madrid its seventh straight league victory and open a seven-point lead over second-place Barcelona, which...
