Thursday, 4 June 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

: The white Minneapolis police officer who kneeled on the neck of a black man who later died will now be charged with second-degree murder, and his three colleagues will also face charges, court documents revealed Wednesday. The May 25 death of George Floyd — who had been accused of... MINNEAPOLIS : The white Minneapolis police officer who kneeled on the neck of a black man who later died will now be charged with second-degree murder, and his three colleagues will also face charges, court documents revealed Wednesday. The May 25 death of George Floyd — who had been accused of... 👓 View full article