UK Anti-racism Protests 'Subverted by Thuggery': PM Boris Johnson

WorldNews Monday, 8 June 2020 ()
UK Anti-racism Protests 'Subverted by Thuggery': PM Boris Johnson
Video credit: Sky News UK Studios - Published
News video: PM: UK protests 'subverted by thuggery'

PM: UK protests 'subverted by thuggery' 02:23

 Boris Johnson says anti-racism protests have been "subverted by thuggery" as trouble flared for a second day in central London.

Twelve arrested as Johnson says protesters have no right to attack police

Twelve arrested as Johnson says protesters have no right to attack police

Boris Johnson said anti-racism demonstrations have been “subverted by thuggery” after protesters clashed with police in the capital. Scotland Yard said 12 people were arrested and eight officers..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:10Published
Boris Johnson: I was sickened by the death of George Floyd

Boris Johnson: I was sickened by the death of George Floyd

Boris Johnson says he was “sickened” by the death of George Floyd. At the Downing Street press conference the PM said: “We mourn George Floyd and I was appalled and sickened to see what happened..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:21Published

UK anti-racism protests 'subverted by thuggery': PM Johnson

Anti-racism protests in Britain have been "subverted by thuggery", Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday, warning those responsible would be held to...
Reuters Also reported by •DNABBC NewsIndependent

George Floyd protests - live: Minneapolis pledges to dismantle its police force as Boris Johnson says UK demonstrations 'subverted by thuggery'

Follow the latest developments on Monday as pressure grows on lawmakers to force change
Independent


