UK Anti-racism Protests 'Subverted by Thuggery': PM Boris Johnson

Twelve arrested as Johnson says protesters have no right to attack policeBoris Johnson said anti-racism demonstrations have been “subverted by thuggery” after protesters clashed with police in the capital. Scotland Yard said 12 people were arrested and eight officers..
Boris Johnson: I was sickened by the death of George FloydBoris Johnson says he was “sickened” by the death of George Floyd. At the Downing Street press conference the PM said: “We mourn George Floyd and I was appalled and sickened to see what happened..