Trump critical of FDA decision to revoke emergency use of drug he has promoted for COVID-19
Monday, 15 June 2020 () The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday revoked its emergency use authorization for hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19, but quickly came under fire from President Donald Trump, who said only U.S. agencies have failed to grasp its benefit in fighting the coronavirus.
