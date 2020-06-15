Trump critical of FDA decision to revoke emergency use of drug he has promoted for COVID-19 Monday, 15 June 2020 ( 2 days ago )

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday revoked its emergency use authorization for hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19 , but quickly came under fire from President Donald Trump , who said only U.S. agencies have failed to grasp its benefit in fighting the coronavirus 👓 View full article

