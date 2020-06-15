Global  

Trump critical of FDA decision to revoke emergency use of drug he has promoted for COVID-19

Reuters Monday, 15 June 2020 ()
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday revoked its emergency use authorization for hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19, but quickly came under fire from President Donald Trump, who said only U.S. agencies have failed to grasp its benefit in fighting the coronavirus.
Video credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: FDA Revokes Emergency Use of Hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19

FDA Revokes Emergency Use of Hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19 00:59

 FDA Revokes Emergency Use of Hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19 The Food and Drug Administration withdrew emergency use authorizations for hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine on Monday. The agency determined that the treatments "are unlikely to produce an antiviral effect" after reviewing data from large...

