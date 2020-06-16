Global  

One News Page

Omar announces father’s death from Covid-19 complications

Seattle Times Tuesday, 16 June 2020 ()
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Democratic Congresswoman Ilhan Omar on Monday announced the death of her father due to complications from COVID-19. In a statement, Omar said Nur Omar Mohamed died Monday. She gave no additional information. “No words can describe what he meant to me and all who knew him,” Omar said in her statement. […]
