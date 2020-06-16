Omar announces father’s death from Covid-19 complications
Tuesday, 16 June 2020 () MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Democratic Congresswoman Ilhan Omar on Monday announced the death of her father due to complications from COVID-19. In a statement, Omar said Nur Omar Mohamed died Monday. She gave no additional information. “No words can describe what he meant to me and all who knew him,” Omar said in her statement. […]
A father-of-two who spent 19 days in an induced coma in hospital has recovered from coronavirus and returned home in time to celebrate his son’s second birthday. Omar Taylor, 31, was applauded by NHS..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:52Published
