Vinicius, Ramos see off Mallorca as Real Madrid win again

WorldNews Thursday, 25 June 2020 ()
Vinicius, Ramos see off Mallorca as Real Madrid win againMADRID (Reuters) - Real Madrid eased to a 2-0 home victory over Real Mallorca on Wednesday thanks to goals in each half from Vinicius Jr. and Sergio Ramos to stay in charge of the La Liga title race ahead of Barcelona. ......
