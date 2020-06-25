Vinicius, Ramos see off Mallorca as Real Madrid win again
Thursday, 25 June 2020 () MADRID (Reuters) - Real Madrid eased to a 2-0 home victory over Real Mallorca on Wednesday thanks to goals in each half from Vinicius Jr. and Sergio Ramos to stay in charge of the La Liga title race ahead of Barcelona. ......
Prosecutors in Madrid have indicted Italian soccer coach Carlo Ancelotti on suspicion of avoiding 1 million euros ($1.12 million) in taxes due for revenues from image rights while coaching Real Madrid between 2014-15.