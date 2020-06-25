Global  

Ahmaud Arbery: Three men indicted for killing Black man

Deutsche Welle Thursday, 25 June 2020 ()
Ahmaud Arbery was gunned down as he was jogging through a neighborhood in Georgia in February. Three men have been indicted on murder and other charges for his death.
