|
|
|
Ahmaud Arbery: Three men indicted for killing Black man
Thursday, 25 June 2020 ()
Ahmaud Arbery was gunned down as he was jogging through a neighborhood in Georgia in February. Three men have been indicted on murder and other charges for his death.
|
|
|
Related videos from verified sources
|
Suspects in Arbery’s killing are indicted on murder charges
[NFA] The three white men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery, a black man who was chased while jogging in their neighborhood, were each indicted on murder charges. Freddie Joyner has more.
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:25Published
|
|
Ahmaud Arbery's mother meets with President Trump
Before signing the executive order, President Trump met privately with Ahmaud Arbery's mother. Arbery is the 25 year old black man who was shot and killed while jogging in Georgia last February.
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:41Published
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this
|