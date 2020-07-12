Fox News: Tucker Carlson writer Blake Neff resigns over racist messages

David Duke Former Head Of KKK, Endorses Trump On Twitter



Gizmodo reports that the former Grand Wizard of the Ku Klux Klan, David Duke, endorsed President Donald Trump on Twitter. On Thursday, Duke tweeted, "President Trump! You have one last chance to turn the tables, win this election and save America—and yourself!” In his tweet, the KKK leader encouraged Trump to replace VP, Mike Pence with Fox News host Tucker Carlson, who Gizmodo says is "notoriously racist." Duke continued, "Nominate Tucker Carlson for Vice President.

