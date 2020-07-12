Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Fox News: Tucker Carlson writer Blake Neff resigns over racist messages

BBC News Sunday, 12 July 2020 ()
The writer for host Tucker Carlson posted highly offensive messages online under the name CharlesXII.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Wochit Entertainment - Published
News video: Tucker Carlson Loses Top Writer

Tucker Carlson Loses Top Writer 00:28

 The top writer for Fox News host Tucker Carlson has been fired. For years Blake Neff used a pseudonym to post bigoted remarks on an online forum that is a hotbed for racist, sexist, and other offensive content. Neff's posts frequently used the n-word and other derogatory slurs for blacks, latinos,...

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Tucker Carlson Tucker Carlson American conservative political commentator

Top writer for Fox News host Tucker Carlson resigns amid allegations of racist, sexist posts

 The top writer for Fox News host Tucker Carlson has resigned following reports that he posted racist, sexist comments on an online forum.
USATODAY.com
David Duke Former Head Of KKK, Endorses Trump On Twitter [Video]

David Duke Former Head Of KKK, Endorses Trump On Twitter

Gizmodo reports that the former Grand Wizard of the Ku Klux Klan, David Duke, endorsed President Donald Trump on Twitter. On Thursday, Duke tweeted, "President Trump! You have one last chance to turn the tables, win this election and save America—and yourself!” In his tweet, the KKK leader encouraged Trump to replace VP, Mike Pence with Fox News host Tucker Carlson, who Gizmodo says is "notoriously racist." Duke continued, "Nominate Tucker Carlson for Vice President.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:40Published

Sen. Duckworth, who lost both legs in the Iraq War, hits back at Tucker Carlson for suggesting she hates America

 Duckworth who lost both legs in a 2004 helicopter crash, hit back at Fox News host Tucker Carlson by asking if he wanted to "walk a mile in my legs."
USATODAY.com

Fox News Fox News American conservative cable television news channel

Trump on possible Roger Stone pardon: 'His prayer may be answered'

 President Trump on Thursday said in multiple interviews that he would consider granting a pardon or clemency for longtime confidant Roger Stone. When asked by..
WorldNews

Related videos from verified sources

Tucker Carlson Echoes White Supremacist Talking Point [Video]

Tucker Carlson Echoes White Supremacist Talking Point

Critics accused Tucker Carlson of echoing white supremacist talking points on his Fox News show as he went after Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL)

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:37Published
Fort Worth Police Slam Fox News Host For "Absolutely Inaccurate" Report About Protest Response [Video]

Fort Worth Police Slam Fox News Host For "Absolutely Inaccurate" Report About Protest Response

The Fort Worth Police Department issued a statement Monday condemning Fox News host Tucker Carlson for an "absolutely inaccurate" report about its handling of recent racial injustice protests. Katie..

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:42Published
Tucker Carlson Attacks Black Lives Matter [Video]

Tucker Carlson Attacks Black Lives Matter

In a racist tirade on Fox News, host Tucker Carlson claimed the Black Lives Matter movement is creating a “dangerous moment” in the United States.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 00:49Published

Tweets about this