Reports: Washington to shed ‘Redskins’ name Monday

Amazon Requiring Sellers To Remove Washington Redskins Merchandise From Website



On Thursday, Amazon joined a growing list of retailers that will no longer be selling Washington Redskins merchandise. According to CBS News, the company sent a note to sellers on Wednesday that they.. Credit: WJZ Baltimore Duration: 00:24 Published 3 days ago

Amazon stops selling Washington Redskins merchandise



Amazon has removed Washington Redkins merchandise from its website. The move comes as pressure grows for the team to change its name, which has long been denounced by native American groups as an.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:22 Published 3 days ago