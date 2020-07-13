Reports: Washington to shed ‘Redskins’ name Monday
Monday, 13 July 2020 () ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Washington’s NFL team will get rid of the name ‘Redskins’ on Monday, according to multiple reports. It’s unclear when a new name will be revealed for one of the league’s oldest franchises. USA Today, ESPN, The Washington Post, Washington Times and Sports Business Journal reported Sunday night that owner Dan Snyder […]
On Thursday, Amazon joined a growing list of retailers that will no longer be selling Washington Redskins merchandise. According to CBS News, the company sent a note to sellers on Wednesday that they..