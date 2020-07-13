Global  
 

Reports: Washington to shed ‘Redskins’ name Monday

Seattle Times Monday, 13 July 2020 ()
ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Washington’s NFL team will get rid of the name ‘Redskins’ on Monday, according to multiple reports. It’s unclear when a new name will be revealed for one of the league’s oldest franchises. USA Today, ESPN, The Washington Post, Washington Times and Sports Business Journal reported Sunday night that owner Dan Snyder […]
 The NFL Hall of Famer known as "The Bus" said that it was time for a change in a recent press conference.

On Thursday, Amazon joined a growing list of retailers that will no longer be selling Washington Redskins merchandise. According to CBS News, the company sent a note to sellers on Wednesday that they..

Amazon has removed Washington Redkins merchandise from its website. The move comes as pressure grows for the team to change its name, which has long been denounced by native American groups as an..

President Donald Trump on Monday criticized a pair of sports teams that are considering name changes in the wake of a national reckoning over racial injustice and inequality.

