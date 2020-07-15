Global  
 

Tommy Tuberville defeats Jeff Sessions in Alabama Republican Senate runoff

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ()
The first-time political candidate and former Auburn football coach will face U.S. Sen. Doug Jones in the fall.
