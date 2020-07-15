|
Tommy Tuberville defeats Jeff Sessions in Alabama Republican Senate runoff
Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ()
The first-time political candidate and former Auburn football coach will face U.S. Sen. Doug Jones in the fall.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Jeff Sessions United States politician, lawyer, and former Attorney General
Live Updates from Primary Elections in Alabama, Texas and MaineJeff Sessions hopes to win back his old Senate seat in Alabama, while primary and runoff elections are taking place in Texas and Maine.
NYTimes.com
'Russia, Russia, Russia': Trump tears into Sessions ahead of runoff against Tuberville in Alabama"I made a mistake when I put him in as the attorney general. He had his chance and he blew it," President Trump said of Jeff Sessions.
USATODAY.com
Biden vs. Trump 2020 Live Updates: Trump Talks Up Tuberville as Alabama VotesJeff Sessions hopes to win back his old Senate seat in Alabama, while primary and runoff elections are taking place in Texas and Maine. Joe Biden is releasing a..
NYTimes.com
What Time Do Polls Close in Alabama, Maine and Texas?Jeff Sessions is fighting for his political life in an Alabama race that will signal the strength of President Trump’s hold on his base. And in Maine, the..
NYTimes.com
Tommy Tuberville American football coach
President Donald Trump erroneously refers to Alabama coach Nick Saban as Lou SabanPresident Donald Trump erroneously referred to Alabama coach Nick Saban as "Lou Saban" while endorsing ex-Auburn coach Tommy Tuberville for Senate.
USATODAY.com
Jeff Sessions and Tommy Tuberville Close Out Alabama’s G.O.P. Senate RunoffMr. Sessions, the former attorney general and current Trump adversary, and Mr. Tuberville, a former Auburn University football coach, will face voters on..
NYTimes.com
Jeff Sessions blasts Trump's 'juvenile insults' ahead of Alabama runoff election against TubervilleTrump continued to promote Tommy Tuberville, Sessions' rival for Alabama's GOP nomination for Senate, on Twitter.
USATODAY.com
Doug Jones (politician) United States Senator from Alabama
Ferocious Covid-19 Surge, US Past 3 Million
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:34Published
A Trump-Backed Senate Candidate’s Hedge Fund DisasterTommy Tuberville, the football coach and leading Republican vying to take on Senator Doug Jones in Alabama, had a tumultuous foray into finance.
NYTimes.com
Sanders And Team Introduce Wage And Insurance Bill
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:31Published
United States Senate Upper house of the United States Congress
Sessions Pays the Price for Incurring Trump’s Wrath, Losing Alabama Senate RaceIn Maine, Sara Gideon was facing limited competition for the Democratic primary and the chance to face Susan Collins in a race that has become the priciest..
NYTimes.com
For Sessions, No Amount of Campaigning Could Overcome Trump in AlabamaThe former attorney general, running for his old Senate seat in Alabama, struggled to persuade voters to see past the president’s anger after he recused..
NYTimes.com
Alabama’s Mud-Slinging Senate PrimaryWelcome to the most negative Senate campaign of 2020 so far.
NYTimes.com
Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States
In CA: Some GOP elected officials accuse Newsom of issuing 'confusing orders' and don't appreciate being sidelinedThe state sets tiers for who gets priority when it comes to COVID-19 testing. And all this authority-ing by Gov. Gavin Newsom isn't sitting well with some..
USATODAY.com
Coronavirus Live: Updates From Around the GlobeFlorida broke its record for most deaths in a single day, and Republicans are rethinking their convention there. People in England will be required to wear masks..
NYTimes.com
Trump’s Convention? ‘Everybody Just Assumes No One Is Going’More Republican lawmakers say they’ll skip Jacksonville: This is your morning tip sheet.
NYTimes.com
Republicans Said to Be Planning to Move Some Convention Events OutdoorsWith the coronavirus surging in Florida, officials are examining outdoor venues near the arena in Jacksonville, but it remains uncertain how many people will be..
NYTimes.com
Alabama State in the southeastern United States
Auburn Tigers football NCAA Divison 1 Football Program
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this