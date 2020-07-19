De Gea mistakes see Chelsea beat Man U to reach FA Cup final Sunday, 19 July 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

LONDON (AP) — At least David De Gea was spared having a crowd inside Wembley to witness his latest mistakes in the Manchester United goal. Gifted goals to beat United 3-1 on Sunday, Chelsea will be returning to the national stadium on Aug. 1 to face Arsenal in an all-London FA Cup final. De Gea’s […] 👓 View full article

