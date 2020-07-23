|
Blow for Trump as Republicans scrap plans for payroll tax in new stimulus bill
Thursday, 23 July 2020 ()
In a blow to Donald Trump, Senate Republicans and White House officials have reached a handshake deal on a new coronavirus stimulus package that does not include the payroll tax cut the president demanded. "Not in this" package, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told reporters Thursday. "But we're going to come back again." The president has blown up deals his team has brokered with lawmakers before, and he has yet to tweet about the emerging deal. As recently as in an interview that aired Sunday morning, Mr Trump was threatening to veto any fifth recovery bill that excluded the payroll tax cut. Download the new Independent Premium app Sharing the full story, not just the headlines Download...
|
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States
Republican Senator Tom Cotton Of Arkansas Calls Slavery A 'Necessary Evil'
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:59Published
Georgia Senator Is Criticized for Ad Enlarging Jewish Opponent Jon Ossoff's NoseSenator David Perdue, a Republican, drew a quick rebuke from his Democratic opponent, Jon Ossoff, who said the Facebook ad employed the “least original..
NYTimes.com
As Republicans Embrace Cut in Jobless Aid, Divisions Weaken Their LeverageThe proposal comes after Republicans struggled to iron out their policy differences with the administration and each other. Democrats are all but guaranteed to..
NYTimes.com
A Republican Panic ButtonCould Democrats be heading for a landslide in November?
NYTimes.com
Republicans introduce $1tn pandemic recovery planThe proposal would cut a $600 boost to unemployment benefits that has been paid during the pandemic.
BBC News
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
'He said I can't breathe': Portland protesters rally for another night
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:16Published
'I would certainly do that': Trump's openness to COVID vaccine is a victory for complianceHis willingness surprised me. This was the same president who had showed reluctance to wear a mask even as the virus continued to spread.
USATODAY.com
Neil Young says he's changed his mind about suing Donald Trump: 'I am looking at it again'Neil Young says he's considering legal action against President Donald Trump for playing his music at events.
USATODAY.com
All Shame, All Blame: Trump Admin Scurries To Absolve POTUS For COVID-19 Disaster
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:37Published
A look at White House aides, campaign staff who have tested positive for coronavirusDespite frequent testing at the White House for coronavirus, several aides close to President Trump have tested positive.
USATODAY.com
Steven Mnuchin 77th and current United States Secretary of the Treasury
Mnuchin: GOP Coronavirus Relief Ready
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:26Published
Republicans ready piecemeal coronavirus aid bill
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:19Published
Mnuchin says GOP coronavirus relief package will be released MondayFox News host Chris Wallace pressed Mnuchin on why a GOP plan hasn't been introduced.
USATODAY.com
Steven Mnuchin Warns Against Closing the US Economy Again
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:28Published
United States Senate Upper house of the United States Congress
Social media giants called to Senate probeSenators hope officials from TikTok, Facebook, Twitter and Google will appear before an inquiry into foreign interference through social media.
SBS
Susan Rice Wants to Run for Office. Will Her First Campaign Be for V.P.?The former national security adviser is on the short list to be Joe Biden’s running mate. She has never been elected to public office, but in 2018 she took a..
NYTimes.com
Why Montana Is a Test Case for Democrats’ Winning the SenateThe race between Steve Daines, the Republican incumbent, and Steve Bullock could prove crucial in a year when Democrats need to win in conservative-leaning..
NYTimes.com
GOP coronavirus relief package, John Lewis to lie in state, meteor shower: 5 things to know MondayA coronavirus relief bill from Senate, the Delta Aquariid meteor shower and more news to start off your Monday.
USATODAY.com
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this