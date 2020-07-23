Global  
 

Blow for Trump as Republicans scrap plans for payroll tax in new stimulus bill

WorldNews Thursday, 23 July 2020 ()
Blow for Trump as Republicans scrap plans for payroll tax in new stimulus billIn a blow to Donald Trump, Senate Republicans and White House officials have reached a handshake deal on a new coronavirus stimulus package that does not include the payroll tax cut the president demanded. "Not in this" package, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told reporters Thursday. "But we're going to come back again." The president has blown up deals his team has brokered with lawmakers before, and he has yet to tweet about the emerging deal. As recently as in an interview that aired Sunday morning, Mr Trump was threatening to veto any fifth recovery bill that excluded the payroll tax cut. Download the new Independent Premium app Sharing the full story, not just the headlines Download...
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: Next stimulus deal could go past $1 trillion

Next stimulus deal could go past $1 trillion 00:28

 The price tag of the next stimulus package could go past 1 trillion dollars. Today, lawmakers in Congress will continue the negotiations.

Republican Party (United States) Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Republican Senator Tom Cotton Of Arkansas Calls Slavery A 'Necessary Evil' [Video]

Republican Senator Tom Cotton Of Arkansas Calls Slavery A 'Necessary Evil'

Republican Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas has described slavery as a "necessary evil". The 1619 Project is an initiative from The New York Times, according to reports CNN. It reframes American history of August 1619, when the first slave ship arrived on America's shores. "As the founding fathers said, it was the necessary evil upon which the union was built." Tom Cotton Cotton then called the 1619 Project "a racially divisive, revisionist account of history.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:59Published

Georgia Senator Is Criticized for Ad Enlarging Jewish Opponent Jon Ossoff's Nose

 Senator David Perdue, a Republican, drew a quick rebuke from his Democratic opponent, Jon Ossoff, who said the Facebook ad employed the “least original..
NYTimes.com

As Republicans Embrace Cut in Jobless Aid, Divisions Weaken Their Leverage

 The proposal comes after Republicans struggled to iron out their policy differences with the administration and each other. Democrats are all but guaranteed to..
NYTimes.com

A Republican Panic Button

 Could Democrats be heading for a landslide in November?
NYTimes.com

Republicans introduce $1tn pandemic recovery plan

 The proposal would cut a $600 boost to unemployment benefits that has been paid during the pandemic.
BBC News

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

'He said I can't breathe': Portland protesters rally for another night [Video]

'He said I can't breathe': Portland protesters rally for another night

Six U.S. mayors, all Democrats, urged Congress on Monday to halt President Donald Trump's deployment of federal forces to their cities, saying the move has escalated tensions at anti-racism protests spreading across the country.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:16Published

'I would certainly do that': Trump's openness to COVID vaccine is a victory for compliance

 His willingness surprised me. This was the same president who had showed reluctance to wear a mask even as the virus continued to spread.
USATODAY.com

Neil Young says he's changed his mind about suing Donald Trump: 'I am looking at it again'

 Neil Young says he's considering legal action against President Donald Trump for playing his music at events.
USATODAY.com
All Shame, All Blame: Trump Admin Scurries To Absolve POTUS For COVID-19 Disaster [Video]

All Shame, All Blame: Trump Admin Scurries To Absolve POTUS For COVID-19 Disaster

President Donald Trump says he's passed on throwing out the first pitch in a game at Yankee Stadium because he's busy managing the COVID-19 crisis. But that didn't stop him from visiting his Bedminster, New Jersey, golf resort all weekend, where he was pictured playing a round with NFL great Brett Favre. Meanwhile, CNN reports Trump's aides are busy trying to shift the blame away from Trump and onto the states for the catastrophic COVID-19 pandemic.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:37Published

A look at White House aides, campaign staff who have tested positive for coronavirus

 Despite frequent testing at the White House for coronavirus, several aides close to President Trump have tested positive.
USATODAY.com

Steven Mnuchin Steven Mnuchin 77th and current United States Secretary of the Treasury

Mnuchin: GOP Coronavirus Relief Ready [Video]

Mnuchin: GOP Coronavirus Relief Ready

Mnuchin: GOP Coronavirus Relief Ready

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:26Published
Republicans ready piecemeal coronavirus aid bill [Video]

Republicans ready piecemeal coronavirus aid bill

[NFA] A deadline looms before enhanced unemployment benefits expire, and Republican lawmakers are desperately trying to hammer out an agreement within their own party on relief efforts. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:19Published

Mnuchin says GOP coronavirus relief package will be released Monday

 Fox News host Chris Wallace pressed Mnuchin on why a GOP plan hasn't been introduced.
USATODAY.com
Steven Mnuchin Warns Against Closing the US Economy Again [Video]

Steven Mnuchin Warns Against Closing the US Economy Again

Mnuchin shared his thoughts while appearing on CNBC's 'Squawk on the Street'.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:28Published

United States Senate United States Senate Upper house of the United States Congress

Social media giants called to Senate probe

 Senators hope officials from TikTok, Facebook, Twitter and Google will appear before an inquiry into foreign interference through social media.
SBS

Susan Rice Wants to Run for Office. Will Her First Campaign Be for V.P.?

 The former national security adviser is on the short list to be Joe Biden’s running mate. She has never been elected to public office, but in 2018 she took a..
NYTimes.com

Why Montana Is a Test Case for Democrats’ Winning the Senate

 The race between Steve Daines, the Republican incumbent, and Steve Bullock could prove crucial in a year when Democrats need to win in conservative-leaning..
NYTimes.com

GOP coronavirus relief package, John Lewis to lie in state, meteor shower: 5 things to know Monday

 A coronavirus relief bill from Senate, the Delta Aquariid meteor shower and more news to start off your Monday.
USATODAY.com

'If We Do Not Receive That Money, It's Not Going To Be Pretty': New Jersey Leaders and Residents Await New Federal Stimulus [Video]

'If We Do Not Receive That Money, It's Not Going To Be Pretty': New Jersey Leaders and Residents Await New Federal Stimulus

Local leaders joined residents as they anxiously awaited details regarding a new federal stimulus, hoping it provides much needed relief. CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:54Published
COVID-19 Relief to Include $1,200 Checks Among Other Benefits, Says Kudlow [Video]

COVID-19 Relief to Include $1,200 Checks Among Other Benefits, Says Kudlow

COVID-19 Relief to Include $1,200 Checks Among Other Benefits, Says Kudlow Republicans will introduce their finalized coronavirus relief bill on Monday. According to White House economic adviser Larry..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:04Published
President Donald Trump Skips Out On First Pitch [Video]

President Donald Trump Skips Out On First Pitch

President Donald Trump won’t be throwing the first pitch for the New York Yankees, just a day after two players knelt during the national anthem in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:09Published

EU leaders struggle to break deadlock over coronavirus package

 EU talks on a shared coronavirus stimulus package have broken up temporarily, with the bloc's leaders still at an impasse. Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said...
Deutsche Welle Also reported by •Wales OnlineNewsyRTTNewsBusiness Insider

Trump talks coronavirus, arms control in phone call with Putin

Trump talks coronavirus, arms control in phone call with Putin President TrumpDonald John TrumpTrump says he would be comfortable sending son, grandchildren to school in person Cafeteria worker on White House grounds tests...
WorldNews Also reported by •CBC.caRTTNewsBusiness Insider

Coronavirus: Which package holiday company can I book with for flexibility and peace of mind?

 With varying booking incentives, cancellation and rebooking terms across travel companies, find out which policies suit your needs best before booking your next...
Which?


