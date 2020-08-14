Global  
 

VJ Day: Burma veteran recalls being left in jungle

BBC News Friday, 14 August 2020 ()
John Hutchin, 95, fought with a special operations force, the Chindits, during the Burma campaign.
Video Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate - Published
