Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Manchester United’s Europa League dream ended by Sevilla

WorldNews Monday, 17 August 2020 ()
Manchester United’s Europa League dream ended by SevillaSevilla 2 Manchester United 1 Manchester United’s long season ended on game No 61 and in semi-final heartbreak. Extra time appeared the favoured outcome before Luuk de Jong stole ahead of a dozing Victor Lindelöf and Aaron Wan-Bissaka to score the winner 12 minutes from time for Sevilla. While they will meet Shakhtar Donetsk or Internazionale in Friday’s final, Ole Gunnar Solskjær’s side head for the beach and reflection on what might have been. A third-place Premier League finish is admirable but losing in the League Cup, FA Cup and now Europa League semi-final is a disappointing sequence United will not wish to repeat. Solskjær dropped the regular cup goalkeeper, Sergio Romero,...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Solksjaer sees work to be done

Solksjaer sees work to be done 01:04

 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer highlighted the need to improve after wastefulness andlax defending helped end Manchester United’s Europa League dreams in a thirdsemi-final defeat of the season. A night that started with Bruno Fernandesopening the scoring from the spot against Sevilla ended in heartbreak...

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Manchester United F.C. Manchester United F.C. Association football club

'Getting to semi-finals isn't acceptable' - Maguire says Man Utd 'have fallen short'

 Harry Maguire says Manchester United "have to take it to the next step" after losing the Europa League semi-final to Sevilla.
BBC News

Man Utd 1-2 Sevilla: Weaknesses exposed as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men fall short again

 Was Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's decision-making over substitutes a cry for reinforcements? Chief football writer Phil McNulty reviews another disappointing cup night..
BBC News

'This Man Utd side have been exposed as nearly men'

 Was Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's decision-making over substitutes a cry for reinforcements? Chief football writer Phil McNulty reviews another disappointing cup night..
BBC News

UEFA Europa League UEFA Europa League Annual association football club competition organized by UEFA since 1971

Sevilla 2-1 Manchester United: Spanish side come back to reach Europa League final

 Manchester United are out of the Europa League as Sevilla come from behind to reach the final.
BBC News
Sevilla v Manchester United: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer seeking satisfaction [Video]

Sevilla v Manchester United: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer seeking satisfaction

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says the team are seekingsatisfaction as they prepare to face Sevilla in the Europa League semi-final.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:41Published

Sevilla FC Sevilla FC Association football club in Spain

Wild child off the pitch but danger man on it - the Sevilla player Man Utd need to stop

 Sevilla's Ever Banega has had his off-field troubles but it is what he can do on it that Manchester United need to be wary of on Sunday.
BBC News
Barca's de Jong out with calf injury [Video]

Barca's de Jong out with calf injury

Midfielder Frenkie de Jong is set to miss Tueaday's match against Athletic Bilbao due to a worse than feared calf injury, with Barcelona not giving a date for his return.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 00:41Published

Sergio Romero Sergio Romero Argentine association football player


Aaron Wan-Bissaka Aaron Wan-Bissaka English association football player


Luuk de Jong Luuk de Jong Dutch association football player


Victor Lindelöf Victor Lindelöf Swedish association football player


FC Shakhtar Donetsk FC Shakhtar Donetsk Association football club

Shakhtar beat Basel to book Europa semi-final with Inter

 Shakhtar Donetsk cruise past FC Basel in Gelsenkirchen to book a Europa League semi-final with Inter Milan.
BBC News

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Ole: We let Sevilla off the hook [Video]

Ole: We let Sevilla off the hook

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Manchester United allowed Sevilla to 'play too much in periods' as the Premier League team were beaten 2-1 in the Europa League semi-finals.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:25Published
Morrison: United were the better team [Video]

Morrison: United were the better team

Clinton Morrison says Manchester United will feel bitterly disappointed about their Europa League defeat to Sevilla and thinks they were not ruthless enough in front of goal.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:24Published
Island of Baseball Documentary movie [Video]

Island of Baseball Documentary movie

Island of Baseball Documentary movie trailer - Plot synopsis: Island of Baseball tells the story of the golden age of Cuban baseball prior to the Cuban revolution, and the story of a century of Cuban..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:06Published

Related news from verified sources

Manchester United’s Europa League dream ended by Sevilla

Manchester United’s Europa League dream ended by Sevilla Sevilla 2 Manchester United 1 Manchester United’s long season ended on game No 61 and in semi-final heartbreak. Extra time appeared the favoured outcome before...
WorldNews Also reported by •talkSPORT

Shakhtar Donetsk 4-1 FC Basel: Ukrainians book Europa League semi with Inter Milan

 Shakhtar Donetsk cruise past FC Basel in Gelsenkirchen to book a Europa League semi-final with Inter Milan.
BBC Sport

Shakhtar Donetsk 4-1 Basel: Taison and Marlos star to secure Inter semi-final in Europa League

 Shakhtar Donetsk eased past Basel 4-1 on Tuesday to book an intriguing Europa League semi-final against Inter. The 2008-09 UEFA Cup winners made light work of...
SoccerNews.com


Tweets about this