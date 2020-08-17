|
Manchester United’s Europa League dream ended by Sevilla
Monday, 17 August 2020 ()
Sevilla 2 Manchester United 1 Manchester United’s long season ended on game No 61 and in semi-final heartbreak. Extra time appeared the favoured outcome before Luuk de Jong stole ahead of a dozing Victor Lindelöf and Aaron Wan-Bissaka to score the winner 12 minutes from time for Sevilla. While they will meet Shakhtar Donetsk or Internazionale in Friday’s final, Ole Gunnar Solskjær’s side head for the beach and reflection on what might have been. A third-place Premier League finish is admirable but losing in the League Cup, FA Cup and now Europa League semi-final is a disappointing sequence United will not wish to repeat. Solskjær dropped the regular cup goalkeeper, Sergio Romero,...
