Sprint king Usain Bolt says he’s self-quarantining after COVID-19 test

Tuesday, 25 August 2020
Sprint king Usain Bolt says he’s self-quarantining after COVID-19 testNEW YORK: Sprint legend Usain Bolt said Monday he is self-quarantining after undergoing a COVID-19 test amid reports he was positive for the deadly coronavirus. In a video posted on Twitter, the Jamaican said he had experienced...
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Eight-time Olympic champion Usain Bolt self-isolating after coronavirus test

Eight-time Olympic champion Usain Bolt self-isolating after coronavirus test 00:42

 Eight-time Olympic gold medallist Usain Bolt has confirmed he is in quarantineas he awaits the result of a coronavirus test. The 34-year-old Jamaican, whoretired from sprinting in 2017, revealed on Monday that he underwent checks atthe weekend and has gone into self-isolation as a precaution despite...

Usain Bolt Usain Bolt Jamaican sprinter

