Sprint king Usain Bolt says he’s self-quarantining after COVID-19 test
Tuesday, 25 August 2020 ()
NEW YORK: Sprint legend Usain Bolt said Monday he is self-quarantining after undergoing a COVID-19 test amid reports he was positive for the deadly coronavirus. In a video posted on Twitter, the Jamaican said he had experienced...
