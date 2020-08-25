|
Jacob Blake: Police fire tear gas in second night of unrest after shooting of black man
Tuesday, 25 August 2020 ()
Police fired tear gas at protesters in the city of Kenosha, Wisconsin, during a second night of unrest following the shooting of Jacob Blake. Hundreds of demonstrators gathered in front of the entrance...
LeBron James: We are scared as black people in America
Jacob Blake's Uncle Says Cop Should Be Charged with Attempted Murder, Shot Him for Being BlackJacob Blake was shot 7 times by a white cop for the "crime" of being black ... so says Jacob's uncle, who's deeply distraught over what went down in Kenosha, WI...
More violent Kenosha protests over police shooting of Black manSecond straight night of unrest in Wisconsin city after video of Jacob Blake getting shot goes viral.
Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James on police shootings: 'We are scared as Black people in America'After Monday night's Game 4 win over the Trail Blazers, the Lakers' LeBron James expressed frustration over the Jacob Blake incident in Kenosha.
