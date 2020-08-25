Global  
 

Jacob Blake: Police fire tear gas in second night of unrest after shooting of black man

WorldNews Tuesday, 25 August 2020 ()
Jacob Blake: Police fire tear gas in second night of unrest after shooting of black manPolice fired tear gas at protesters in the city of Kenosha, Wisconsin, during a second night of unrest following the shooting of Jacob Blake. Hundreds of demonstrators gathered in front of the entrance...
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Wisconsin deploys National Guard to Kenosha

Wisconsin deploys National Guard to Kenosha 02:08

 Wisconsin's governor called out the National Guard on Monday, and police in the city of Kenosha skirmished with protesters during a second night of unrest over the wounding of 29-year-old Jacob Blake. Gloria Tso reports.

LeBron James: We are scared as black people in America [Video]

LeBron James: We are scared as black people in America

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James shared a poweful message following theshooting of a black man by police in the Wisconsin city Kenosha. Protestersset cars on fire, smashed windows and clashed with officers in riot gear onSunday night over the wounding of 29-year-old Jacob Blake, who was in aserious condition in hospital.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:28Published

Jacob Blake's Uncle Says Cop Should Be Charged with Attempted Murder, Shot Him for Being Black

 Jacob Blake was shot 7 times by a white cop for the "crime" of being black ... so says Jacob's uncle, who's deeply distraught over what went down in Kenosha, WI...
TMZ.com

More violent Kenosha protests over police shooting of Black man

 Second straight night of unrest in Wisconsin city after video of Jacob Blake getting shot goes viral.
CBS News

Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James on police shootings: 'We are scared as Black people in America'

 After Monday night's Game 4 win over the Trail Blazers, the Lakers' LeBron James expressed frustration over the Jacob Blake incident in Kenosha.
USATODAY.com

Buildings set on fire as protests erupt in Wisconsin after Jacob Blake shooting [Video]

Buildings set on fire as protests erupt in Wisconsin after Jacob Blake shooting

Protests against racial injustices sparked by the shooting of a black man in Kenosha, Wisconsin continued for the second night on Monday, August 24. Protesters remained on the streets Kenosha later..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:10Published
Protests erupt in Washington, D.C. following police shooting of Jacob Blake [Video]

Protests erupt in Washington, D.C. following police shooting of Jacob Blake

Protesters march through the Columbia Heights neighbourhood of Washington, D.C. on Monday night (Aug 24) amid anger over the shooting of an unarmed black man. Unrest has exploded after policeman was..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:43Published
Shops burn in Kenosha, Wisconsin, following riots over police shooting [Video]

Shops burn in Kenosha, Wisconsin, following riots over police shooting

Shops Burn After Riots In Kenosha, WisconsinShops burn in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in the early hours of this morning (Aug 25) following riots over the police shooting of an unarmed black man. Looting..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:14Published

Wisconsin deploys National Guard as anger grows over police shooting of black man Jacob Blake

 Wisconsin’s governor ordered National Guard troops be sent to the city of Kenosha in anticipation of another night of civil unrest, after police there shot a...
SBS Also reported by •NewsmaxBelfast TelegraphCTV NewsFOX Sports

Police Under Fire After Fatally Shooting Louisiana Black Man Trayford Pellerin

Police Under Fire After Fatally Shooting Louisiana Black Man Trayford Pellerin Less than 24 hours after footage went viral showing Louisiana police fatally shooting a Black man armed with a knife, new details reveal the 31-year-old’s name...
SOHH Also reported by •Newsmax

Police shooting of Jacob Blake: Protests erupt, Wisconsin DOJ to investigate

 Officials in Wisconsin are investigating after a video captured Wisconsin police shooting a Black man multiple times in the back. Here's what we know.  
USATODAY.com Also reported by •CBC.ca

