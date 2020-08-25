|
Eight-time Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt tests positive for COVID-19
Tuesday, 25 August 2020 ()
Usain Bolt won gold medals in both the 100-meter dash and 200-meter dash at three consecutive Olympic Games from 2008-2016.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Usain Bolt Jamaican sprinter
Coronavirus reportedly catches Usain Bolt, the world's fastest manThe Olympic sprint record holder says he's locked down pending test results, as officials reportedly look into his birthday bash.
CBS News
EJ Espresso: CBI to conduct post-mortem of Sushant's brain
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 07:11Published
Sprint king Usain Bolt says he’s self-quarantining after COVID-19 testNEW YORK: Sprint legend Usain Bolt said Monday he is self-quarantining after undergoing a COVID-19 test amid reports he was positive for the deadly coronavirus...
WorldNews
Olympic Games Major international sport event
Bolt awaits coronavirus test resultJamaican former sprinter and eight-time Olympic gold medallist Usain Bolt is awaiting results of a recent coronavirus test while self-isolating.
BBC News
Eight-time Olympic champion Usain Bolt self-isolating after coronavirus test
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:42Published
Give award after meticulous decision-making: Olympian Sushil Kumar on Arjuna Awards
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:28Published
Chariots of Fire actor Ben Cross dies aged 72He was best known for his portrayal of British Olympic athlete Harold Abrahams in the Oscar-winning film.
BBC News
Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
Russia seeks collaboration with India for manufacturing Covid-19 vaccine Sputnik V: SourcesSputnik V has been developed by the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology along with Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF). The vaccine..
IndiaTimes
University of Alabama reports 566 virus cases since last week"The rise in COVID cases that we've seen in recent days is unacceptable," the university's president said.
CBS News
South Korea church groups in conflict with COVID-19 efforts
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:24Published
Insect being allegedly found in food at COVID hospital in Noida, DM assures action
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:21Published
Summer Olympic Games International multi-sport event
Deccan Gymkhana Club celebrates centenary year of India's participation in Olympics
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:34Published
What COVID means for the 2021 Olympic Games
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 03:29Published
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this