Hurricane Laura leaves six dead in Louisiana, but less damage than feared
Friday, 28 August 2020 (
11 minutes ago) One of the strongest hurricanes to ever hit the region has slammed into the coast of the US state of Louisiana. But the damage wasn't as 'catastrophic' as predicted.
One of the strongest hurricanes ever to strike the U.S. has made landfall. Hurricane Laura barreled across Louisiana on Thursday, reports HuffPost. Laura sheared off roofs, killing a least four people and maintaining ferocious strength. It has carved a destructive path hundreds of miles inland. A...
Hurricane Laura Carves Destructive Path, Leaves 4 Dead 00:36
